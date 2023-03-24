KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale High School received a social media threat on Thursday, according to Principal Keith Richardson.

In a message to students and their families, Richardson said school administrators received information from a student about a rumor of a social media post that threatened to harm the school community.

“We immediately alerted WCPSS Security and the Knightdale Police Department and they began an investigation into the situation and they have identified the student,” said Richardson.

He also said while administrators believe that the threat is not credible, additional police presence was on campus on Friday.

“Please know that posting threats on social media is a serious offense,” said Richardson. “Anyone caught doing so could face criminal charges, in addition to disciplinary action in accordance with WCPSS policy.”

According to the school’s website, early release begins on Friday at 12:18 p.m. It is unknown if the early release is related to the social media threat.

“I am grateful for the quick response from law enforcement and WCPSS Security. Know that we will continue to take every measure to ensure the safety of our students,” said Richardson.

To report any safety concerns, contact the anonymous tip line at 919-856-1911.