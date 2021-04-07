Knightdale hires 10 new firefighters to serve the community

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – – The Town of Knightdale welcomed 10 new firefighters on March 5.

The new firefighters were hired as part of the fiscal year (FY) 2021 budget and will help meet the

community’s growing public safety needs.

Knightdale has grown 62 percent over the previous decade to approximately 19,000 residents.

The new firefighters will help staff the fourth full-time fire company serving the department and allow the newly acquired ladder truck to be placed in service.

Chief Loren Cone noted, “this momentous occasion represents the largest class of firefighters ever brought on at one time by our department. It clearly demonstrates the Town’s commitment to public safety.”

Once their training is complete, the Knightdale Fire Department will provide services from three stations, responding with three engines, one ladder, and a battalion chief and a daily minimum staffing of 14 firefighters.

The Knightdale Fire Department has nearly tripled in size during the current fiscal year, growing

from 15 to 44 employees since the completed merger with the former Eastern Wake Fire and Rescue Department.