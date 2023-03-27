KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Knightdale home was damaged in two fires on Monday.

Firefighters said the first fire started at the home on Twin Star Lane around 1 a.m., and the second fire started around 6 a.m.

Firefighters said two people were home when the first fire started, but no one was inside the home when the second fire started.

The fire started on the first floor of the home, according to firefighters.

Firefighters said that the second floor of the home is gone.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters said no one was hurt in the fire.