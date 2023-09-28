KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been charged with multiple offenses following a domestic violence assault early Wednesday morning.

The Knightdale Police Department said officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on Topsail Common Drive around 1 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Officers were met by the victim and her 5-year-old child. Police said the woman was visibly distressed and showed signs of physical assault.

According to Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps, the woman was violently attacked following a heated argument with her boyfriend.

Capps said the agency would not disclose details about the argument and assault. The chief confirmed that the investigation showed the woman had been held against her will, beaten, choked, and sexually assaulted. The child was not injured during the incident.

Khairi Abdul Hafiz Dorfield, 35, of Knightdale, was taken into custody around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. He was arrested without incident following a traffic stop near the apartment complex, Capps said.

“These despicable acts reveal the proclivity for evil that exists within the souls of certain criminals,” said Capps. “It is an example of a particularly dangerous type of offender — the one whose trivial and irrational rage spurs them to inflict unimaginable violence against those they supposedly love.”

Dorfield is charged with the following:

attempted first-degree murder,

assault by strangulation,

first-degree kidnapping, and

first-degree forcible sexual offense.

He is being held without bond in the Wake County Detention Center.