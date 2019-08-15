Knightdale man charged with robbing Raleigh gas station at gunpoint

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is behind bars Thursday morning after police say he robbed a Raleigh gas station at gunpoint.

Police said the Kangaroo Express at 4330 Louisburg Road was robbed gunpoint at 12:46 a.m. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Demarius Jerrad Morris, had a handgun when he robbed the store, according to police.

Morris was apprehended, arrested, and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony carrying concealed gun.

No one was injured during the robbery.

He is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond, arrest records show.

His first court appearance is set for Thursday afternoon.

