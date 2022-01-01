Knightdale man charged with statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, Wake County officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale man has been arrested on a sex offense charge, Wake County Sheriff’s Office officials said Saturday.

Ricardo Villarreal-Robles, of Knightdale Lane, was charged with statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

“The victim disclosed details of the ongoing sexual abuse by Villarreal-Robles,” the news release said.

The case began Saturday when deputies were dispatched to a domestic call in the 1000 block of Knighthood Lane, the news release said.

“Responding deputies discovered that the dispute was regarding a disclosure by the female juvenile alleging that the suspect assaulted her,” officials said in the news release.

The girl gave a statement to investigators, officials said.

Also, after an investigation, detectives “were able to corroborate the victim’s account,” the news release said.

Villarreal-Robles, 46, is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.