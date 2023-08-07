The Knightdale neighborhood, which sits next to unincorporated Wake County, reported multiple bullets hit fences and homes last summer.

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Roughly one year after many complaints surfaced in a Knightdale neighborhood of stray bullets hitting homes, CBS 17 went back to the area to see what’s changed, apparently a lot according to one neighbor.

In response, county commissioners voted to tighten the firearm regulations for unincorporated Wake County in November, the ordinance took effect in December.

Commissioners increased the distance needed to shoot and increased the fine, among other changes.

While it’s unclear what exactly caused a drop in reports, neighbor Roger Howard said he hasn’t heard nearly as many gunshots this summer compared to last.

“The shots fired went from every week, sometimes multiple times a week, too rarely ever,” Howard said.

Howard believes the public attention to the issue, as well as the tightened regulations, created a “wake-up call” for people in the area.

He said other parents in the neighborhood are relieved.

“Their lives literally have changed because they’re not afraid to let the kids play outside and that wasn’t the case a year ago,” Howard said.

Commissioner Matt Calabria said Monday that he, too, has seen little to no complaints about stray bullets this year to county commissioners from Knightdale residents.

Still, stray bullets aren’t unique to Knightdale. Most recently in Raleigh, police confirmed three homes were hit by celebratory gunfire on July 4.