Knightdale man held on $9.9 million bond on sex charges linked to child, officials say

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wilfredo Rodriguez DeLeon

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale man is facing several sex charges related to a child under 15, according to officials.

Wilfredo Rodriguez DeLeon, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with 15 counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15, a news release from the town of Knightdale said.

Police said they were alerted to the crimes earlier Friday afternoon, the news release said.

“Investigators worked with the victim’s family, child protective services, and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office throughout the evening to determine the scope and veracity of the allegations,” officials said in the news release.

DeLeon is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $9.9 million secured bond.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and they have not ruled out additional charges.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories