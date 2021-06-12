Knightdale man held on $9.9 million bond on sex charges linked to child, officials say

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale man is facing several sex charges related to a child under 15, according to officials.

Wilfredo Rodriguez DeLeon, 32, was arrested Friday and charged with 15 counts of statutory sex offense with a child under 15, a news release from the town of Knightdale said.

Police said they were alerted to the crimes earlier Friday afternoon, the news release said.

“Investigators worked with the victim’s family, child protective services, and the Wake County District Attorney’s Office throughout the evening to determine the scope and veracity of the allegations,” officials said in the news release.

DeLeon is being held in the Wake County Detention Center on a $9.9 million secured bond.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing and they have not ruled out additional charges.