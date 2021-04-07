Knightdale man’s $5 lottery ticket yields $200,000 prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A $5 lottery ticket yielded a $200,000 prize for a Knightdale man.

Luis Martinez tried his luck with the Black Diamond 7s ticket, which he bought for $5 at the Breeze Thru on Poole Road in Raleigh. He claimed his prize Tuesday and took home more than $141,000 after tax withholdings, according to a news release.

The NC Education Lottery raises more than $725 million for education each year. Wake County received nearly $63 million last year in education funding, according to the release.

