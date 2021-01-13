Knightdale mayor appointed to NC House of Representatives

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — You can now refer to former Knightdale Mayor James Roberson as Representative James Roberson after he was appointed to serve in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

Roberson was appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to replace Rep. Darren Jackson in House District 39 after Jackson’s recent appointment to the N.C. Court of Appeals. Roberson resigned from his position as mayor on Wednesday.

Elected in 2015 as the Town of Knightdale mayor, Roberson previous served two terms on the Knightdale Town Council beginning in 2007. He has served 18 years as an elected official in Knightdale.

Roberson is widely respected for his service to Knightdale. He is credited with leading the Town through a period of tremendous growth, a release from the Town said.

“Mayor Roberson has been a great asset to the Town of Knightdale. He is a brilliant leader and has been an example for everyone around him. We thank him for his vision and true passion for helping every member of our great community. We wish him great success in his new role,” Mayor Pro Tempore Jessica Day said.

Roberson’s current term as mayor was set to expire in December 2023.