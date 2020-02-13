Knightdale Police Department honored for Special Olympics fundraising

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Knightdale Police Department was recognized Wednesday for raising more than $37,000 for the Special Olympics.

The department’s efforts made it one of the top fundraisers in North Carolina.

“The funds that we raise for Special Olympics allow them to attend the games for free,” said Lt. Ginger Keel. “Nothing is charged to the families for attending these games and it builds self-esteem for them. It builds confidence for them, and then they are in turn more likely to become productive members of our community’s workforce.”

Knightdale police credited local businesses for stepping up.

The Fayetteville Police Department was also a top fundraiser in the state for the Special Olympics.

More headlines from CBS17.com: