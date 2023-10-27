KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — The Knightdale Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened Friday morning.

According to police, a man entered the Bank of America at 6636 Knightdale Blvd. and led witnesses to believe that he had a weapon while demanding money.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of money from bank and left the location on foot.

Police say no one was injured during the robbery. They are still working to identify the suspect, and no arrests have been made.

Police Deputy Chief Orlando Soto said there are “no known threats” to the community and the incident is being investigated as an isolated event.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Knightdale Police Department at 919-217-2263.