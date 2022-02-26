KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Knightdale Police Department is currently investigating a carjacking that happened outside a jujitsu center in the town on Thursday.

According to an on-call Watch Commander and Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps, at approximately 9 p.m. on Thursday, a male between the ages of 18 and 24 stole a vehicle from 4021 Village Park Drive in Knightdale.

The location is home to the Trinity Martial Arts Academy.

Capps said the female victim said the suspect had “a pistol in his waistband…though he never pointed or brandished his weapon.”

The man was able to open the driver’s side door and have the woman get out, however, allowing him to carjack her vehicle.

Capps confirmed the vehicle was later recovered in an apartment complex near North Carolina State University Campus.

Knightdale police are still investigating this case and this story will be updated.