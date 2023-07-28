KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale police are investigating a reported shooting at a pawn shop Friday afternoon in a shopping center at 823 N. Smithfield Road.

The location is the site of Knightdale Pawn, but police have not said whether the shooting under investigation was reported inside or outside of the shop.

CBS 17 has a crew on the scene where Wake County Sheriff’s Office is assisting police with an investigation.

While the agencies are in the preliminary stages of their investigation, police say they “believe that there is no threat to public safety or the community.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.