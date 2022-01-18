Knightdale school shifting to remote learning Wednesday because of COVID-19 absences

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale elementary school students will learn remotely Wednesday due to COVID-19 absences at the school. It’s the second school in the Wake County Public School System in a week to switch to remote learning due to COVID.

Christina Teal isn’t surprised Knightdale Elementary students will learn remotely Wednesday.

“My children have told me there have been a lot of students out,” she said.

She added that her twin first graders will be disappointed to learn from home, but she understands the reasoning behind it.

“It’s for the safety of the parents, of the children, the staff, so I’m OK with it, personally,” she explained.

Still, she hopes one day of remote learning doesn’t turn into too many more.

At its regular meeting Tuesday night, the school board heard more about the state law regulating remote learning for COVID-related absences. It allows individual classes or schools to temporarily go remote due to COVID-related staff shortages or a large number of students quarantined.

“That school or that class shall return to in-person instruction as soon as personnel are available or the required quarantines are complete,” noted Wake County Public School System attorney Jonathan Blumberg.

He added that the district is also allowed five days of district-wide remote learning, reserved for emergencies.

“A public health issue, the pandemic, would be an emergency,” Blumberg explained. “You could have a whole district-wide shift for up to five days, but it’s cumulative.”

That means the district could only go remote for five days total – for COVID, weather, or any other emergency.

Those days are separate from the days that individual schools or classrooms go remote.

The superintendent noted that the district also has three banked days that don’t have to be made up, but it was pointed out that those are usually reserved for weather.

This year the district has two banked days left, and it’s only January.

At Knightdale Elementary School, a message to parents says the school hopes to return to in-person learning Thursday.

“It’s like a waiting game every day now,” said Teal. “But all in all, better safe than sorry.”