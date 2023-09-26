KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — Knightdale police and the Wake County Sheriff’s Office were searching for a suspect that escaped police custody Tuesday afternoon, according to Knightdale Police Chief Lawrence Capps.

As of 1:08 p.m., officials with the school district confirmed the lockdowns had been lifted at Lockhart Elementary School, Forestville Elementary School and Knightdale High School. The lockdowns were a Code Yellow and lasted less than an hour.

According to Chief Capps, the suspect has been taken into custody and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Capps also told CBS 17 the search originated at the police department where the suspect took off from police custody.

CBS 17 is looking into this incident further. Check back for the latest updates.