KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — “Pull over, pull over! I think I just won $100,000!”

That’s the phone call Greg Knish got from his wife, Annette Brown, after she scratched a majorly lucky lottery ticket.

Brown, 54, is an owner of “A’Nets Katch” seafood restaurant in Knightdale and said the reality of the win still hasn’t hit her.

“Every time when we drive by the lottery building I would say, ‘We are going to get our picture taken there one day,’” Brown said. “It was on my bucket list.”

Brown said she was on the phone with her husband as she revealed the numbers on a $30 Millionaire Maker ticket she purchased from the Food Lion on U.S. 64 East in Knightdale.

“I got an alert on my phone a couple hours before saying a North Carolina man won a million dollars at a Food Lion in Charlotte so it inspired me,” Brown said.

Initially, Brown said she thought she had misread the ticket because she had just switched to new contact lenses.

“I figured I must not be seeing it right,” Brown said.

After cashing in her ticket and snapping her picture at lottery headquarters on Friday, Brown took home $71,019 once taxes were withheld.

What will she be doing with it?

Brown said, “We always take care of our staff at the restaurant so we’ll do something for them.”