KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Knightdale Police Department is warning residents of a t-shirt scam circulating in the area.

Scammers are reportedly texting residents to advertise a Knightdale Police Department T-shirt. One text shared by the department said, “Dear Ashely, Knightdale Police Department shirt 10$ OFF ready to order now.” It was then followed by a link.

Police are asking people not to click on the links and have confirmed the test is a scam. Knightdale Police Department said they do not have a T-shirt for sale.

The text police shared was sent from the phone number (802) 465-6168. Users commenting on the department Facebook page said they’d received the same text but from a different phone number. The texts appear to start by using the first name of the person receiving the message.

The Apex Police Department has also warned its citizens of a similar scam.

Clicking on the link takes people to a site where they can seemingly order the shirt after entering their bank card information. The site even shows a picture of what the police-themed shirt would look like.