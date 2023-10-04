KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) – Flowers Street sidewalk celebrated its ribbon cutting on National Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day with the town of Knightdale and Knightdale Elementary School on Wednesday.

The event started at Flowers Street and went along the new sidewalk to Knightdale Elementary. It opened during the national event, promoting a healthy lifestyle and encouraging students and parents to walk or bike to school.

The Town of Knightdale, along with Wake County, The Wooten Company, State Contracting and Habitat for Humanity worked to make a safe and more accessible path on Flowers Street, providing children and the community access to Knightdale Elementary School along with the parks and fields the school offers.

“Safety is the first pillar of Knightdale’s Strategic Plan; that should let you know how much of a priority it is for our Town,” said Mayor Jessica Day. “The Flowers Street sidewalk will allow more children to safely walk to school in the vicinity and provide access to Knightdale Elementary School Park and Field.”

“The Flowers Street Sidewalk Ribbon Cutting and National Walk, Bike and Roll to School Day participation as a community is more than just walking to school,” said Rachel Morris, Community Relations Director. “It’s a path towards stronger bonds, healthier lives and a brighter future for our youth and families. We are bridging the gaps between generations and neighborhoods by nurturing a sense of togetherness for a safer and more connected community.”

Mayor Jessica Day, Mayor Pro Tem Ben McDonald, and Wake County Commissioner Don Mial attended the ribbon cutting, along with excited Knightdale Elementary students and residents.