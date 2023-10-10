CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Much more than the name of an amphitheater, Koka Booth is one of the most prominent leaders in the Town of Cary’s history.

On Tuesday, current Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht announced that Booth had passed away Monday night.

“It is with a heavy yet grateful heart that I acknowledge the death of our 34th mayor — Mayor Koka Booth,” Weinbrecht said. “On behalf of the entire Cary Town Council and staff along with the 184,000 citizens who call Cary home, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Mayor Booth’s family and thank them for sharing so much of him with us.”

Weinbrecht also paid tribute to Booth by remembering the enthusiasm that he brought to the office of Mayor and the efforts he made to make Cary what it is today.

Booth served 12 years as Cary’s mayor from 1987-1999. For each year of his service, Weinbrecht said flags will be lowered in remembrance of him, starting on the day of Booth’s funeral.