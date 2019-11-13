Korean War vet honored in Cary

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fuquay-Varina man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl that killed a man in December 2016, according to a Wednesday press release from the U.S. Department of Justice Eastern District of North Carolina.

The investigation into the distribution case began on Dec. 1, 2016, when officers with the Fuquay-Varina Police Department responded to an overdose call at a home. Once inside the home, officers and other first responders found an unconscious man in a bathroom, the DOJ said. EMS were unable to revive the man and he was pronounced dead.