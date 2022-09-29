RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It all started with a unique idea and a devotion to serve others.

In June of 2003, Ned Dibner, then 13 years old, suggested to his father, Mark, that they restore used computers and give them to middle school honor-roll students who could not afford home computers.

Over the next nine months, that idea blossomed into a movement that resulted in over 90 personal computers and 50 monitors donated. Kramden, (“Kramden” is ‘Mark’ and ‘Ned’ spelled backwards), was born.

The immediate impact of the program was substantial. Those initial donations resulted in 50 restored PCs for students who had excelled academically, but whose families could not afford a computer.

By May of 2004, only 15 months after Kramden launched, every honor-roll student in the school had a working computer in their home and an ability to connect to the world and further their academic prowess.

Cyndy Yu-Robinson, the Executive Director of Kramden Institute, says “the technology can enable an entire family, not just the recipient, to be able to connect over a piece of technology.” It is truly life changing.

As of September 2022, nearly 47,000 computers have been awarded to homes and families. The actual impact of the donations and volunteer hours to restore and award the personal computers is immeasurable.

Students without computers are not simply on an unlevel playing field; in reality, they aren’t even on the field. Kramden’s mission puts these children in a position to realize their true potential.

Every month, CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for during the daily 3-Degree Guarantee. Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $50 to that charity. Michael and Son matches our donation, which results in $100 per day for our most accurate forecasts.

We are proud to announce that $2,100 has been raised in this joint effort and will benefit Kramden Institute in their efforts to better equip North Carolina students in need.

If you would like to find out more information on how you can donate your used computer to families in need, visit Kramden’s website. They would be happy to safely restore your computer and deliver it to a student in need.