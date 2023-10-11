FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — La Farm Bakery rises again.
The pop-up bakery, which opened in 2021 in Fuquay-Varina for less than a year, has returned with a renovated space, additional parking, and a long-term goal to open a full-scale store in the distant future, according to a news release.
This location at 1900 Broad Street marks the fifth La Farm Bakery location in the Triangle area, and will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
It will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, and an expanded menu offering including both hot and cold sandwiches, cakes and a larger assortment of signature European artisan breads and pastries.
“Our original three-month pop-up bakery proved that this is an incredibly important community for us to reach ongoing,” explained founder and Master Baker Lionel Vatinet.
La Farm will also once again offer a full Counter Culture Coffee program.
The bakery will deliver fresh-baked breads as they’re baked throughout the day, including a rotating selection of specialty and holiday items, such as:
- La Farm Sourdough,
- Sweet Carolina Brioche, made with NC sweet potatoes,
- Apple Challah,
- Pumpkin Spice Challah and
- Fall Harvest Bread.
The La Farm Bread Truck will also be at the N.C. State Fair which begins Thursday. It will be located near the Ferris Wheel.