FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WNCN) — La Farm Bakery rises again.

The pop-up bakery, which opened in 2021 in Fuquay-Varina for less than a year, has returned with a renovated space, additional parking, and a long-term goal to open a full-scale store in the distant future, according to a news release.

This location at 1900 Broad Street marks the fifth La Farm Bakery location in the Triangle area, and will be open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It will offer both indoor and outdoor seating, and an expanded menu offering including both hot and cold sandwiches, cakes and a larger assortment of signature European artisan breads and pastries.

La Farm Bakery founder and Master Baker Lionel Vatinet. (Credit: Josh Manning)

“Our original three-month pop-up bakery proved that this is an incredibly important community for us to reach ongoing,” explained founder and Master Baker Lionel Vatinet.

La Farm will also once again offer a full Counter Culture Coffee program.

The bakery will deliver fresh-baked breads as they’re baked throughout the day, including a rotating selection of specialty and holiday items, such as:

La Farm Sourdough,

Sweet Carolina Brioche, made with NC sweet potatoes,

Apple Challah,

Pumpkin Spice Challah and

Fall Harvest Bread.

The La Farm Bread Truck will also be at the N.C. State Fair which begins Thursday. It will be located near the Ferris Wheel.