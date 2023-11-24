WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Close to a million lights flicker on a little plot of land near the center of one Triangle town.

Don Williams, who created the display, admires his work of decades. He got started after helping his father decorate around the house when he was eight years old.

“I asked [my father], I said it would be nice if these lights would blink,” Williams said. “And he said ‘son, I don’t think they would ever blink.’ And it kind of put a spark in me there.”

On Thursday, the show went on for its 25th anniversary. In Wendell, the Lake Myra Christmas light show is back in action until the end of the year—and hundreds of people are already showing up.

A display at the Lake Myra Christmas Lights show. (Ben Bokun/CBS 17)

It began at Williams’ house years ago, but got so crowded with people that he had to move it.

“I just can’t get enough of it, I just cannot,” he said. “And I just love meeting new people and it makes the kids so happy.”

Williams said it’s the largest computerized light show in North Carolina. And last year, it attracted spectators from 32 states and 18 different countries.

Amanda Kennedy didn’t have to travel too far from Grifton.

“Any time that we can come and see lights and music and just see somebody else that loves Christmas as much as we do, we like to support them as much as possible,” Kennedy said.

That support means so much to Williams, who suffered a stroke just last month at 80 years old.

Ben Bokun and Don Williams walk and take in the lights on the 25th anniversary of the Lake Myra Christmas light show.

“I get to see the people that I’ve seen over the years when it was a possibility I couldn’t see them anymore,” he said. “I’m just very blessed. I really am.”

Lake Myra Christmas begins every night on South Cypress Street at 5:30 p.m. through New Year’s Eve.