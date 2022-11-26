RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A landfill that’s burning in North Raleigh is causing problems for some residents.

A controlled burn is underway at Wall Recycling Raleigh, which is a disposal location for trees and limbs, Raleigh Fire Division Chief Robert Hodge said Saturday.

The company, which is located at 3000 Gresham Lake Road, obtained a permit for the burn, Hodge said.

Smoke was seen rising beside Interstate 540 on Friday. Hodge said electronic signs along I-540 are now mentioning the burn.

Hodge said smoke from the fire was now drifting across I-540.

At least one resident in the area complained to CBS 17 that he had close all the windows on his home because he couldn’t breathe. Another resident complained ashes had fallen on her car.

Hodge was not sure how long the fire would continue.