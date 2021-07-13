Landfill fire burns overnight sending smoke across north Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A fire broke out at a north Raleigh landfill late Monday night and was still burning Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The Raleigh Fire Department received a call around 11:30 p.m. about a fire at Wall Recycling located at 3000 Gresham Lake Road, fire officials said.

Responding firefighters found a fire that was larger than expected and hoped to have it extinguished by lunchtime Tuesday.

But smoke was still billowing from the area after 12 p.m.

Trees and other raw materials are dumped at the facility where they are turned into mulch.

A CBS 17 staff member reported haze from the fire a few miles north of the facility.

This story will be updated as it develops.