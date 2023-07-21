RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)- Drivers using Interstate-40 to get around this weekend should take note of scheduled bridge and lane closures.

The closures are scheduled for two separate locations along the Interstate-40 widening project between Raleigh and Clayton.

Weather permitting, crews plan to close the Jones Sausage Road bridge from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said crews plan to conduct bridge deck repairs that will prepare the structure for an upcoming realignment to a diverging diamond design.

Drivers should be mindful of detour signs listed during the closure.

NCDOT said when the bridge reopens, there will be one less lane on the southbound side.

In addition to this closure, the outside lane of I-40 East between N.C. 42 (Exit 312) and the Cornwallis Road bridge will close to construct new collector/distributor lanes and shift traffic onto them in a temporary pattern.

This work is also weather dependent and subject to change, officials said.

NCDOT advises drivers to factor in detours into their trips and stay alert as crews will be working close to the travel lanes in these areas.

According to the department’s website, the widening project is expected to be complete by the end of this year. The interchange project is expected to be completed sometime next year.

The $360 million project began in 2018. The state hopes the project can help ease congestion and delays, make travel safer throughout this heavily traveled area, and better accommodate traffic due to future growth.

Traffic is projected to increase 65 percent by 2040.