CARY, N.C. (WNCN)—Cary drivers will want to plan for lane closures on one road for the next two weeks.

One lane of Morrisville Parkway will close so crews can work on the “installation of storm drainage, water main, and road widening associated with an adjacent development project,” officials said.

This will impact Morrisville Parkway between Weldon Ridge Boulevard and Stratford Ridge Lane.

Officials said there will be a flagging operation in place during the work and asked drivers to be aware and use caution in the area.