RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) –All of eastbound Interstate 40 is closed Friday night after a vehicle crash near Wade Avenue in Raleigh.

A wreck was reported around 8:55 p.m. in the eastbound I-40 lanes east of Harrison Avenue near Wade Avenue.

Initially, the left two lanes on both sides are closed between Harrison Avenue and Trenton Road, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The view from a traffic camera on I-40 at Harrison Ave. looking east. NCDOT image

Around 9:40 p.m., police closed all eastbound lanes.

Traffic is backed up more than a mile to Reedy Creek Road, according to NCDOT cameras in the area.

Raleigh police said the crash is under investigation but would not elaborate.

Photo by Gilat Melamed/CBS 17

A detour has been set up by police.

Motorists traveling on I-40 East are advised to take Exit 287 to North Harrison Blvd, turn right onto North Harrison Blvd, and stay on that road to N.C. 54 East. Turn left onto N.C. 54 East and follow that road to the on-ramp for I-40, and then take the on-ramp to re-access I-40 at Exit 290.

Officials said the lanes should reopen by midnight.

I-40 east backed up to Reedy Creek Road. NCDOT image

No other details were available.