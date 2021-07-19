Lanes closed on I-440 west after tractor-trailer overturns, runs off highway

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Some lanes are closed along Interstate-440 westbound in Raleigh after a tractor-trailer overturned and went off the highway.

The crash happened between the exits for Six Forks Road and Glenwood Avenue where flooding in the road is common during heavy rains. It was reported before 2:30 p.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

“Please avoid this area as much as possible to avoid traffic delays,” Raleigh police said on Twitter.

Officers said the crash happened when a woman driving a black car hydroplaned and the driver of the tractor-trailer ran off the road trying to avoid her car.

The woman was checked out and treated at the scene. The truck driver was transported to a nearby hospital but is expected to recover, an officer said.

Three of the four lanes were closed, NCDOT said at 2:50 p.m.

The crash is expected to be clear by 4:25 p.m.

