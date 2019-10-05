Lanes closing along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh this weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some lanes will be closing along Captial Boulevard in downtown Raleigh this weekend.

Southbound lanes from Johnson Street to Lane Street will close starting at 9 p.m. Friday through Monday morning.

Drivers will be detoured to Harrington Street and Jones Street.

Also, the left two lanes of northbound Capital Boulevard between Lane Street and Wade Avenue will be closed starting Saturday at 6 a.m. through Monday morning.

Drivers should take it slow through work zones and pay attention to detour signs through the weekend, officials said.

