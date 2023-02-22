RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wrong-way crash closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 40 in southeast Raleigh for more than four hours late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

The crash took place just after 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday when the driver of a 2006 Honda Accord was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes. According to a Wednesday morning update from police, that driver collided with the driver of a 2007 Acura TL traveling eastbound.

Both drivers were transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The two-vehicle wreck closed I-40 between Hammond Road/exit 299 and Rock Quarry Road, the N.C. Department of Transportation told CBS 17.

Around 3 a.m. Wednesday, police said the scene of the wreck was cleared between South State Street and Rock Quarry Road.

Police have not shared the identities of the drivers or any update to their condition. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.