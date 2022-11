RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a downed tree caused heavy delays on Wade Avenue westbound heading toward the Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday morning.

It comes the morning after Thanksgiving as some people may be trying to make it to the airport in time for their flight.

Police said the tree was down near Interstate 40 and multiple lanes were impacted. Around 11:50 a.m., the N.C. Department of Transportation said the two closed lanes had been reopened.