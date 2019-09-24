Lanes still closed as road work set for Tuesday at Raleigh water main break site

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lanes will still be closed Tuesday as crews now fix the road in an area where a water main break happened in Raleigh Thursday.

The water main break was fixed Friday night, but crews spent the weekend and Monday working on a broken water valve at the 7900 block of Brier Creek Parkway.

Initially, the area was set to reopen as normal on Sunday night. Then, it was pushed back to Monday night.

Now, officials say the entire project will be complete Tuesday.

The westbound left and right turn lanes in the 7900 block of Brier Creek Parkway will remain closed with two center lanes open to traffic into early Tuesday.

But, once paving crews arrive Tuesday morning center lanes will be reduced to one lane. The final work will be to restore the roadway and curb.

Motorists should expect traffic delays and are advised to avoid this area if possible, officials said.