RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large tree fell down on Glenwood Avenue Wednesday morning, creating backups during the morning commute, according to the Raleigh Police Department.

Officers said the tree fell across the roadway just past Glen Eden Drive, blocking two lanes of traffic heading southbound toward downtown Raleigh.

They said a detour was in place while crews worked to remove the tree.

The traffic backup on Glenwood Avenue extended past I-440 near Crabtree Valley Mall, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s traffic map.

(NCDOT)

Police said the tree will likely continue to block the road until at at least 9:45 a.m.

Officers did not know if the fallen tree was related to Tuesday night’s storms.

They said several others trees have also come down in the same area recently.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.