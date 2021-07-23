Large fire breaks out in chicken coop on Wake County farm, officials say

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — Crews are on the scene of a large fire at a chicken farm in Wake County near Wendell Friday morning.

A fire broke out in a barn servicing Braswell Family Farms on Lizard Lick Road around 2 a.m., according to officials.

According to the Braswell Family Farms website, the company is the second-largest Eggland’s Best franchisee in the entire country and is a member of the North Carolina Department of Agriculture’s Goodness Grows program.

The company produces egg products for Eggland’s Best, Natural Choice, Nature’s Finest, Land O’ Lakes, Born Free and private labels, the website says.

The company began in 1943 in Nashville, North Carolina. According to the North Carolina Farm Bureau, the Braswell Family Farms company produces 65 million dozen eggs annually and makes 200,000 tons of feed for chickens, turkeys and hogs.

The Hopkins Rural Fire Department, Wendell Fire Department and Zebulon Fire Department responded to the fire.

According to an official with Hopkins, no chickens were inside the coop at the time of the fire. The cause is under investigation.