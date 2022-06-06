HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 35 firefighters from three agencies battled a massive fire at a commercial building Monday night in Holly Springs, officials said.

The blaze was reported just before 8:45 p.m. at 137 Thomas Mill Road, which is the location for SVG Concrete Services and Concrete Pumping.

When firefighters arrived, flames were already coming from a corner of the building, according to Holly Springs Fire Chief LeRoy Smith.

Soon, heavy fire broke out throughout the building, according to Smith.

A second alarm was sounded and units from Apex and Fairview Fire Department were also called to help fight the fire. A total of 36 firefighters were at the scene.

By 9:30 p.m., the fire was extinguished but crews were still on the scene “mopping up” the fire, according to Smith.

No one was injured, Smith said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Holly Springs town spokesman Mark Andrews.