Large hail, power outages, some damage reported after storms hit Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hail and downed trees — along with some power outages — were seen in Wake County as a severe thunderstorm moved through Friday night.

The most recent severe thunderstorm warning ended at 8:45 p.m.

Hail — up to golf-ball size — was seen in areas west of Raleigh. Pea-sized hail was reported in areas north-northeast of Lake Wheeler.

Leesville Road was blocked and power was out in the area near Erinsbrook Drive and Hickory Grove Church Road down to Interstate 540.

Hail covering a deck in Cary. Photo courtesy Rick Andersen.

Just after the storms, about 1,500 Duke Energy customers were without power just northwest of Raleigh and north of Cary.

One-inch sized hail was reported near Carpenter in Wake County while 1.5-inch hail was seen in west Cary and about a mile west of Morrisville, according to the National Weather Service.

Even larger 1.75-inch hail — golf ball sized — was spotted three miles northwest of New Hill in Wake County, the weather service said.

About a mile north-northeast of Lake Wheeler, 1-inch hail was also seen, officials reported.

Hail that fell in Apex Friday night. Photo provided to CBS 17

