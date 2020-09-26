Large hail, power outages, some damage reported after storms hit Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hail and downed trees — along with some power outages — were seen in Wake County as a severe thunderstorm moved through Friday night.
The most recent severe thunderstorm warning ended at 8:45 p.m.
Hail — up to golf-ball size — was seen in areas west of Raleigh. Pea-sized hail was reported in areas north-northeast of Lake Wheeler.
Leesville Road was blocked and power was out in the area near Erinsbrook Drive and Hickory Grove Church Road down to Interstate 540.
Just after the storms, about 1,500 Duke Energy customers were without power just northwest of Raleigh and north of Cary.
One-inch sized hail was reported near Carpenter in Wake County while 1.5-inch hail was seen in west Cary and about a mile west of Morrisville, according to the National Weather Service.
Even larger 1.75-inch hail — golf ball sized — was spotted three miles northwest of New Hill in Wake County, the weather service said.
About a mile north-northeast of Lake Wheeler, 1-inch hail was also seen, officials reported.
