RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are conducting an investigation after a man was shot at a Raleigh apartment complex near Lake Lynn Sunday night, officers said.

The shooting was reported at 10:35 p.m. at 3501 Cumberland Creek Road, which is west off Ray Road and just north of Lynn Road.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with serious gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Raleigh Police Department.

Two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, police said. There are no suspects in custody.

“This is an active investigation. Officers and detectives are on the scene determining the circumstances surrounding this incident,” officers said in the news release.

There were several Raleigh police officers and squad cars at the Cumberland Cove apartments, some of which are on the shores of Lake Lynn. Crime scene tape is also up across part of the parking lot of the apartments.

The location of the incident at 3501 Cumberland Creek Road is about two blocks from the lake.