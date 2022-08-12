1 man was found dead on Kissimmee Lane Friday evening following a motor vehicle collision, Raleigh police said. (Virgil Price/CBS 17).

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating a motor vehicle collision that left one man dead Friday evening.

Officers responded to the 5400 block of Kissimmee Lane at approximately 5:22 p.m. and found one deceased male, Raleigh police said.

Police tape can be seen blocking surrounding streets and driveways on Kissimmee Lane, and a white cloth can be seen over at least one vehicle.

A driveway can be seen roped off by police caution tape and one vehicle is covered by a white cloth (Virgil Price/CBS 17).

Officials and CBS 17 have crews on-scene and this is a developing story. The news crew reports at least 10 police cruisers on site just after 7 p.m.