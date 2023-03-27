RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Three injured people were at a nearby hospital after a shooting in a business parking lot in east Raleigh Monday night.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. in the 1100 block of N. Raleigh Boulevard, according to Raleigh police.

Two men were shot and both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. One suffered serious injuries while the other victim has non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

CBS 17 photo by Jackson Gillette

A third person later arrived at the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that are “being treated as a potential firearm injury,” police said.

Multiple commercial businesses around 1100 North Raleigh Boulevard were hit by gunfire. There were nearly 30 police evidence markers — typically used to denote the location of spent rounds — in the parking lot.

At least 12 Raleigh police squad cars and SUVs were parked outside the Food Lion near the intersection of Glascock Street and N. Raleigh Boulevard.

CBS 17 photo by Gilat Melamed

Crime scene tape was up in the parking lot at the Food Lion and in front of a store called Citi Trends.

Police said officers and at least one K-9 crew were out searching for suspects. No arrests have been made.