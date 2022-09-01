RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Raleigh police are investigating after a shooting near Interstate 440 at Lake Boone Trail Thursday night.

CBS 17 has also learned police were investigating the Shell gas station located on Horton Street in the same area.

A man was shot in the shoulder in the area and was taken to WakeMed for treatment, police said.

Police said K-9 teams were in the area searching for a possible suspect and evidence.

Officers were seen searching the areas with flashlights and detectives were seen arriving on Lake Boone Trail underneath I-440 around 9:10 p.m.

Numerous cop cars were seen investigating the Lake Boone Trail area Thursday night, a CBS 17 crew on scene said (Jon Jenkins/CBS 17).

At least 12 police cruisers were in the area and had a section of Lake Boone Trail under I-440 closed.

Police said the man who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was also not in a car when the incident happened.