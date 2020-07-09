Large police presence reported in southeast Raleigh neighborhood

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are on scene of what, according to neighbors, is a situation involving an individual barricaded inside of a home.
Police can be seen along Mackinac Island Lane near Paducah Drive. A Raleigh police EMS mobile unit is also at the scene.
Investigators have not released many details concerning the situation, but neighbors tell CBS 17 that officers were seen in tactical gear.
This story will be updated.
