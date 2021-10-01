Police investigate shooting along Capital Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police were investigating a shooting Friday night along Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

The incident was initially reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Capital Blvd., according to Raleigh police. Police cars could be seen at an apartment complex near Calvary Drive, just off Capital Boulevard.

Police later went to the CVS pharmacy at 3914 Capital Blvd. At least five police cruisers could be seen near the CVS with one sitting in the middle of the intersection at Buffaloe Road/New Hope Church Road.

At least one object that appeared to be a handgun could be seen in the intersection. New Hope Church Road at Capital Boulevard is closed.

Raleigh police did not provide any information.