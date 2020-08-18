Large tree falls, closing Western Blvd. in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large tree fell, knocking down utility lines and closing Western Boulevard in Raleigh Monday night.
The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. along Western Boulevard near Pineland Circle.
Raleigh Parks and Recreation crews are responding to help remove the tree.
No power outages were reported. No one was hurt.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Texas assisted living facility holds ‘wild’ party with drinks, tattoos
- What’s happening at the USPS: Postmaster general to testify before House amid outcry
- Home Depot sales explode as millions working from home take on improvement projects
- Michelle Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
- Couple who waved guns at protesters will appear at Republican National Convention