Large tree falls, closing Western Blvd. in Raleigh

Wake County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large tree fell, knocking down utility lines and closing Western Boulevard in Raleigh Monday night.

The incident was reported around 8:30 p.m. along Western Boulevard near Pineland Circle.

Raleigh Parks and Recreation crews are responding to help remove the tree.

No power outages were reported. No one was hurt.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories