Large vehicle fire breaks out along I-40 near Wade Ave.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large vehicle fire was underway Tuesday evening along Interstate 40 just west of the Wade Avenue exit.

Images from NC DOT cameras at the scene at 5:35 p.m. showed a large fire, with flames spreading off the highway and up an embankment.

Traffic in the area has come to a standstill because of the blaze, which was extinguished by 5:45 p.m. It’s not clear if a crash caused the fire.

The fire happened near where a deadly crash happened earlier in the day Tuesday.

