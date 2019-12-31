1  of  3
Large vehicle fire seen along I-40 near Wade Ave. Man found shot in neck outside Fayetteville restaurant 13-year-old girl shot several times overnight in Raleigh, police say
Large vehicle fire breaks out along I-40 near Wade Ave.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A large vehicle fire was underway Tuesday evening along Interstate 40 just west of the Wade Avenue exit.

Images from NC DOT cameras at the scene at 5:35 p.m. showed a large fire, with flames spreading off the highway and up an embankment.

Traffic in the area has come to a standstill because of the blaze, which was extinguished by 5:45 p.m. It’s not clear if a crash caused the fire.

The fire happened near where a deadly crash happened earlier in the day Tuesday.

