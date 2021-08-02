Last day to apply for the Citizens Planning Academy for the Town of Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday, August 2 is the last day to apply for the Citizens Planning Academy in the Town of Wake Forest.

Applications must be completed and submitted online by 5 p.m. Applicants without computer access may complete the application by using a computer kiosk in the lobby of Town Hall located at 301 South Brooks Street.

Only residents of Wake Forest and its extraterritorial jurisdiction are eligible to participate.

Participants will be required to attend four training sessions that take place on Mondays from 6-8 p.m. at the Town Hall.

Training sessions include dinner at 5:30 p.m. and will be taught by the Planning Department staff and guest speakers.