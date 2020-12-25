Last-minute Christmas shoppers in Triangle report crowded stores, lines with people ‘on top of each other’

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With just a few hours to go until Christmas, shoppers in the Triangle rushed to pick up last-minute presents to put under the tree.

Some people didn’t make it in time, and were turned away as stores locked their doors for the night.

But those that left with bags and carts full of gifts tell CBS17 they were met with crowds of people and long lines.

“They had some deals, but everybody seemed to be trying to hurry up and get their shopping done because they knew that the store was closing at 6 p.m,” one woman said who went shopping at Walmart on Christmas Eve.

Kim and Dante Wilson said they had a cart full of presents, but didn’t want to wait in line.

“It’s pretty busy in there. We had more than what we came out with, but we ended up putting some things back because the lines are just crazy. The lines are bananas. They are bananas,” the couple said.

Even in a pandemic as COVID-19 cases spike in North Carolina, some shoppers told CBS 17 not everyone was wearing masks.

“In the lines people were not social distancing,” said Charlotte Bullock, who picked up some last-minute presents at Walmart. “Because the lines are so long, people are just basically on top of each other.”

After this experience Bullock said she won’t shop on Christmas Eve again.

“Never,” she said. “Definitely shopping online.”