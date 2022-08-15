RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The search for the person or people who gunned down Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd late Thursday night continued on Monday, with no suspect identified or arrested.

Deputy Ned Byrd and his K-9 partner, Sasha.

In the meantime, though, loved ones and the larger law enforcement community are working to honor Deputy Byrd and his K-9 partner, Sasha.

K-9 Sasha was by Deputy Byrd’s side every day at work, right up until the moment someone took Byrd’s life while Sasha was in the patrol car nearby. The Wake County Sheriff’s Office says Sasha is currently being cared for by Byrd’s supervisor, but she will eventually get back to work.

Operation Fly our Flag is creating stickers with sales benefitting Sasha and her care. Their first goal is to buy her a ballistics vest. Organizers say it’s what Deputy Byrd would have wanted for the dog he shared such a close bond with.

“That K-9 is a part of your every day life, they eat with you, they ride around with you, they protect you, you protect them, it is a strong bond that is really unbreakable,” said Nathan Sheppard, the President and Founder of Operation Fly our Flag. Sheppard is a former Wake County Deputy himself.

Sheppard says the group will announce when the stickers are available on their Facebook Page for anyone who wants to donate.