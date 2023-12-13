RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Emergency crews are investigating a high-speed chase in Raleigh on Wednesday night, police said.

According to a state trooper who was involved in the chase, the trooper was on I-40 near South Saunders and clocked a driver going more than 120mph.

The high-speed chased reached speeds of 150mph and continues from 40 onto 440 east, the trooper said.

The driver of the car struck a trooper’s vehicle, but the trooper does not have injuries. The chase ended on Western Boulevard. That’s where the driver got out and ran, the trooper said.

According to the trooper, Raleigh police assisted on this case and followed the passenger of the car. The passenger was taken into custody.

The car was stolen from New York, the trooper said.

Raleigh police said the call for a chase came in just before 8:30 p.m.

This is a developing story.